Police: 15-year-old Foridun Maulonou dies of injuries after being shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn

Teen shot in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn
Teen shot in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn 02:07

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy died of his injuries overnight after being shot in broad daylight Monday in Brooklyn

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Foridun Maulonou, of Bensonhurst. He was shot in the back just after 1 p.m. Monday at 62nd Street and 20th Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard a quick succession of gunfire and then saw a group of teenagers run into a nearby subway station.    

"I hear, like, boom boom boom, five times, shots. And I open the window and there was a Jewish lady downstairs and I ask her is this gunshots? She said it looked like. I looked from the window and all of a sudden a bunch of kids run to the subway," witness Omar Ramadan said. "I asked some student how this happened, he said some student got shot. That's it." 

Police could be seen at the nearby FDR High School, but it's unclear if the victim or the suspect were students there. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 18, 2023 / 8:08 AM

