Teen shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A teen was shot Monday afternoon Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. 

It happened near 62nd Street and 20th Avenue just after 1 p.m. 

Police said the victim was 15. He was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition. 

So far, there have been no arrests. 

There's no immediate word on what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

