Police: 14-year-old Fortune Williams dead after teen driver crashes into UPS truck, tractor-trailer in Queens

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old girl was killed Wednesday in Queens when the car she was riding in crashed into a UPS truck and then collided with a tractor-trailer.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. at 160th Street and North Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

Police said the 16-year-old driver behind the wheel of the BMW lost control changing lanes and crashed into a UPS truck that was parked in the roadway.

The impact sent the truck onto the curb, where it struck the UPS driver who was getting into the passenger side. The BMW then spun out and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Cohens Children's Hospital to be treated for pain. His 14-year-old passenger, identified as Fortune Williams, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The UPS driver was hospitalized in stable condition, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The 16-year-old is too young to drive without a licensed driver in the car, and witnesses said he was speeding down the road.

Neighbors told CBS2's Alice Gainer cars often speed through the area.

So far, no charges have been filed.