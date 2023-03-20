Officials say Malik Smith, Anthony Billips, Jr., Zahnyiah Cross, Shawnell Cross, Andrew Billips were killed in Hutchinson River Parkway crash in Scarsdale
SCARSDALE, N.Y. - Officials in Westchester have released the names of those killed in a deadly accident in Scarsdale.
The crash happened early Sunday morning on the Hutchinson River Parkway.
Killed in the crash were 16-year-old Malik Smith, 17-year-old Anthony Billips, Jr., 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross, 11-year-old Shawnell Cross, and 8-year old Andrew Billips.
Monday, chopper 2 spotted the burn-out Nissan Rogue involved in the crash.
Police say the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old when it veered off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
All of the victims were related.
Police say a 9-year-old riding in the trunk managed to escape out the back of the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver's father told CBS2 Sunday his son didn't have a driving permit.
for more features.