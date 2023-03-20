Officials say Malik Smith, Anthony Billips, Jr., Zahnyiah Cross, Shawnell Cross, Andrew Billips were killed in Hutchinson River Parkway crash in Scarsdale

5 Connecticut children killed in car crash in Scarsdale, New York

5 Connecticut children killed in car crash in Scarsdale, New York

SCARSDALE, N.Y. - Officials in Westchester have released the names of those killed in a deadly accident in Scarsdale.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Killed in the crash were 16-year-old Malik Smith, 17-year-old Anthony Billips, Jr., 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross, 11-year-old Shawnell Cross, and 8-year old Andrew Billips.

Monday, chopper 2 spotted the burn-out Nissan Rogue involved in the crash.

NAMES RELEASED

Five young people killed when 16yo driver crashed on Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale NY pic.twitter.com/Ku2eDeKILb — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 20, 2023

Police say the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old when it veered off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

All of the victims were related.

Police say a 9-year-old riding in the trunk managed to escape out the back of the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver's father told CBS2 Sunday his son didn't have a driving permit.