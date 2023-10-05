Married couple, 2 children found dead inside Plainsboro home; police investigating as a homicide

PLAINSBORO, N.J. -- Four people were found dead inside a New Jersey home Wednesday, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

It all started with a call for a welfare check.

A law enforcement source tells us they are looking into whether this is a murder-suicide.

Family members continued to gather outside the home Wednesday night as they try to figure out exactly what happened.

We're told the four people dead are a husband, his wife, and their two young children, a boy and girl.

Family members told CBS New York's Alecia Reid they cannot believe they were found dead and that this was a happy couple. They both worked in IT, one in HR.

They say the husband was very active in the community and the PTA at his children's school, so this does not add up.

This is a joint investigation between the Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement have been investigating since Wednesday afternoon.

The prosecutor's office says there is no current threat to the public.

It's unclear how the two adults and two children died.