Family of 4 found dead inside Plainsboro home

We're told a husband, wife and their two young children were found dead inside a New Jersey home Wednesday, and police are investigating it as a homicide. CBS New York's Alecia Reid reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3tpNb9u
