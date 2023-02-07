Pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park passes away

NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink has passed away.

"We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away. Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins," the Wild Bird Fund wrote on Twitter.

They previously said little Flamingo was essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye.

"'Dove releases' sound romantic, but take away the decorations and Instagram photos, and they are the equivalent of dumping your helpless pets on the side of the road. This is no way to celebrate anything," the Wild Bird Fund wrote. "Rest in peace, sweet bird."