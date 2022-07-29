Emilie Kouatchou making history as the first Black Christine Daaé in Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera"

NEW YORK -- The current leading lady of Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera" is making history in the role.

After two-and-a-half years and hundreds of auditions, 25-year-old Emilie Kouatchou made her Broadway debut and made history as the first Black woman to step into the role of Christine Daaé in Broadway's longest running musical.

"I'm excited to be carrying this torch, and hopefully this will break more barriers and we have Christines of anything, any size, race, ethnicity," Kouatchou told CBS2's Alice Gainer. "I get a message, like, every night I do the show ... 'You're helping me pursue my dreams in theater.' If I can just help one person out, help inspire them, it means the world to me."

The daughter of immigrants from Cameroon and oldest of three, Kouatchou began performing at the age of 9 after her mother enrolled her in community theater courses in Illinois.

"My first show was 'Oklahoma Jr.' and I had one line and I freakin' loved it," Kouatchou said.

She first saw "Phantom of the Opera" with her high school theater group.

"I have a distinct memory of seeing the mask at the end on the chair and the Phantom disappearing, and that image is burned in my brain," she said.

From there, it was the University of Michigan, where she learned the "Phantom" material, then off to New York City.

Kouatchou first began as understudy for the role of Christine in 2021 before stepping in full-time.

Broadway's newest star took CBS2 on stage to introduce one of the show's oldest stars -- the iconic chandelier.

Kouatchou has about ten costume changes.

"I get sores and, like, my shoulders, I have to get massages every week," she said.

Her pre-show ritual involves a snack and music, and with just minutes until showtime, she seemingly has no nerves.

"The show is just so in my voice. I literally wake up and, like, I'm ready to go," Kouatchou said.

A dream that began nearly a thousand miles away is never far from her mind.

"Every day I have a moment where I'm like, when I'm on stage, I'm like, OK, and I look up and you can't really see that high because of the lights, but I know there are rows and rows of people, like, all these people are here to see me do my thing. No pressure," Kouatchou said.

"So many people have dreams and they're just dreams, they don't become a reality, and for you, it's happened," Gainer said.

"Yeah, I'm really lucky," Kouatchou said.

More like a whole lot of hard work and talent.

"You really can do anything you put your mind to ... and surround yourself with people that uplift you," Kouatchou said.

As for how she tops this role, Kouatchou says she wants to try and do everything.