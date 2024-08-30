Perth Amboy school bus cuts endanger students, parent says

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- A New Jersey school district told parents their children may not be able to take the bus this year because of funding cuts.

In a letter to parents three weeks ago, Perth Amboy school officials announced the district is cutting bus transportation for K-8 students who live less than 2 miles from school.

Buses will still be available for K-8 students who live further than 2 miles and high school students who live more than 2.5 miles from school, which New Jersey law requires.

"It's a dangerous situation"

Emma Acededo, a mother from Perth Amboy, said the distance isn't a problem, but the walk to school is treacherous and requires crossing busy highways.

"It's a dangerous situation. It really is," Acededo said. "It's negligence on the school board. Absolutely. It's negligent on Perth Amboy School District altogether. These are children that have to cross a major highway."

Parents complained about the cuts at a school board meeting Thursday night. Many said the district should have let them know about the changes sooner.

"They should have thought about all the parents who don't have access to transportation, who can't afford transportation," said Vic Montalvo.

The superintendent of Perth Amboy Public Schools did not respond to our multiple requests for comment.