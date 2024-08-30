Watch CBS News
Local News

Perth Amboy school bus cuts endanger students, parent says

By Nick Caloway

/ CBS New York

New Jersey school district cuts bus service for some students
New Jersey school district cuts bus service for some students 01:39

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- A New Jersey school district told parents their children may not be able to take the bus this year because of funding cuts. 

In a letter to parents three weeks ago, Perth Amboy school officials announced the district is cutting bus transportation for K-8 students who live less than 2 miles from school. 

Buses will still be available for K-8 students who live further than 2 miles and high school students who live more than 2.5 miles from school, which New Jersey law requires. 

"It's a dangerous situation" 

Emma Acededo, a mother from Perth Amboy, said the distance isn't a problem, but the walk to school is treacherous and requires crossing busy highways. 

"It's a dangerous situation. It really is," Acededo said. "It's negligence on the school board. Absolutely. It's negligent on Perth Amboy School District altogether. These are children that have to cross a major highway." 

Parents complained about the cuts at a school board meeting Thursday night. Many said the district should have let them know about the changes sooner. 

"They should have thought about all the parents who don't have access to transportation, who can't afford transportation," said Vic Montalvo.

The superintendent of Perth Amboy Public Schools did not respond to our multiple requests for comment. 

Nick Caloway
nick-caloway-big-2024.png

Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019. Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.