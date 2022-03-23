Watch CBS News

Person of interest in custody in SoHo hit-and-run after driver did donuts

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is questioning a person of interest after a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man while driving erratically in SoHo.

It happened as hundreds of spectators surrounded a red sedan as the driver did continuous donuts in the street. Video of the incident was captured Saturday at around midnight at Vandam and Greenwich streets.  

Christopher Brito, 23, appeared to be taking video when he fell to the ground and was run over. The horrified crowd is seen rushing in.  

Monday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to the victim's uncle, who called the incident traumatizing.

"It's very traumatic. I'm not gonna lie. I cried last night. I woke up scared. It's a little traumatizing, especially when it happens to your family," said Charles, the victim's uncle. "It's very serious. He's lucky to be alive." 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

