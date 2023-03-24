Performers all agree, "Bob Fosse's Dancin'" will get everyone on their feet

NEW YORK -- The best of Broadway turned out for a glittering opening night. The work of the late great Bob Fosse was back with a big revival of a show he fashioned as a love letter to all dancers everywhere.

CBS2 was on the red carpet for the return of "Dancin.'"

It's a show that more than lives up to its name. Of course, you get the signature dance moves of the legendary choreographer but you also have razzle-dazzle sets and costumes, singing and more.

"I think we've done a 1978 to a 2023 interpretation really well," director Wayne Cilento said. "I really wanted it to feel like a movie, like a movie shoot that Bob would have done today. It's not typecasting. It's not everyone has ballet bodies. It's characters, but Bob did that also. He wanted all different eclectic people."

"My background with this goes so far back. I was introduced to it when I was 14 years old, so it has been over 20 years, over 25 years now that I've been doing this style," dancer and singer Dylis Croman said. "But the Fosse style specifically is exhilarating to do for me, and I think all the dancers on 'Dancin' feel the same way now that they've gotten a chance to learn it, and perfect it and perform."

"It feels like everything I've worked for is finally paying off," dancer Krystal Mackie said. "I grew up in East New York, and my mom, at the age of 3, threw me in dance school with my sisters. I actually didn't want to do it at first, but I stuck with it."

"It's awesome to be able to honor his material, bring his work to 2023," dancer Tony D'Alelio said.

Nicole Fosse, Bob Fosse's daughter and an actor and dancer, herself, said the movement on stage speaks to the audience.

"His style is so vast, and these performers are incredible storytellers. They're storytellers with their bodies," Nicole Fosse said.

"It's about time. It's about time. This is really good choreography," actor Chita Rivera said.

Croman says there is something for everyone in "Dancin."

"This show was a celebration of dance, of joy, of love, of uniting, of unifying. It's a unifying show. It's very diverse. It just celebrates everyone," Croman said.

"I want the audience to be able leave and go bust a move, go dance," Mackie added.

The original Broadway production in 1978 earned seven Tony nominations and Bob Fosse won for best choreography, and now the show is back at the Music Box Theatre.