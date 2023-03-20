"Bob Fosse's Dancin'" opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Sunday was opening night for "Bob Fosse's Dancin'," returning to Broadway for the first time since its 1978 premiere.

The cast hit the red carpet at the Music Box Theatre.

The reimagined show is directed by original cast member and Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento and features 22 dancers giving Fosse's influential style a modern interpretation.

The show also features some of Fosse's most inventive and rarely performed choreography.

"I think we've done a 1978 to 2023 interpretation really well," Cilento said.

Dancer Krystal Mackie, from East New York, is making her Broadway debut in the show.

"Just to get to be able to live my dream at home for all my family and friends to see is truly just amazing," she said.