People's March in NYC draws smaller crowds than 2017 Women's March, participants say

NEW YORK — With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration just two days away, thousands gathered in New York City to march Saturday, just as they did almost exactly eight years ago for women's reproductive rights.

The Women's March was held in 2017 ahead of Trump's first presidential inauguration, but this time, the event was called the People's March. The message has expanded to advocate for other social justice causes participants feel are threatened by the incoming administration.

Large crowds also gathered to march with the same message in the nation's capital and other parts of the country.

Participants say People's March NYC turnout was smaller than 2017 Women's March

In New York City, crowds flooded streets from Foley Square to Washington Square Park. Some brought their pink hats back from eight years ago to once again advocate for women's reproductive rights.

"I'm past 50, so abortion is not something that I have to worry about at this point, but my son's girlfriend does and all the young women out there," said Battery Park City resident Christine Dimmick.

Others were marching for the first time, including Olivia Valwaa, a trans woman who immigrated from Guyana.

"There's so much that we fear as immigrants, as asylum seekers, as people living in New York City. There's so much to fear right now because our rights are literally being rolled back," she said.

Many who marched back in 2017, however, say this time around, there was a smaller turnout.

"Because I think a lot of people turn around and say, 'Is there gonna be a change? Is there gonna be a difference?'" advocate Marvelous Rose said.

"I'm surprised that there's not as many young people here who this is really gonna affect ... I don't know. I wonder if they feel like they've given up," Dimmick said.

"They're tired. People are like, we have done this and we're still here, and maybe even worse off because leaders have failed us," New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Parents like Sandhya and Amy Brachio brought their daughter, who was only an infant when they marched the first time Trump was elected.

"There's some sadness to being here, but for the sake of the next generation, there is hope," Sandhya Brachio said.

Another rally is set to take place at Washington Square Park on Monday, the day of Trump's inauguration.