People's March brings thousands to Boston ahead of Trump inauguration

BOSTON - The sounds of loud chants and music filled the streets of Boston on Saturday as thousands of people gathered for the People's March.

People's March on the Boston Common

Dozens of organizations and city leaders came together to voice their concerns about the inauguration of President Donald Trump and his upcoming administration. They also praised the culturural achievements of New England.

"We're here to celebrate New England values, and this includes feminism, reproductive healthcare, minority rights, LGBT rights, and environmental justice." New England Independence Campaign and Organizer Maddie Lee said.

In 2017 The Women's March on Boston Common drew in more than 175,000 people, the day after Donald Trump's first inauguration, in support of women's rights. This year, the numbers are much lower, but Maryrose Mazzola of Planned Parenthood says the numbers don't dictate the impact. That's one of the reasons they added the "People's March" to the title.

"I think knowing that not just women are under threat. There are threats to our queer and trans folks and neighbors as well, and beyond that, we know that Trump is targeting immigrants. He's looking into denying climate change and science, and so for us, it's more inclusive. It's more about anyone who wants to fight for their rights," Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Maryrose Mazzola said.

Traveling from around the state for the march

Tom and Louise Kane drove up from Cape Cod to show their support for issues that matter to them.

"The biggest concern on my mind is actually for the environment. The first thing that the administration is talking about is drill baby drill. They are not looking at policy and changes that don't make any sense," Louise Kane said. As many as two thousand people attended Saturday rally.

"I think people are getting worn down by the constant chaos and insanity, where the fervor is being rung out of us, but you got to hang in there," Tom Kane said.