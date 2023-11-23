People of all faiths help pack food to feed others on Thanksgiving at Upper West Side synagogue

NEW YORK -- People of all faiths gathered at a synagogue on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a Thanksgiving pack-a-thon.

The courtyard of Congregation Shearith Israel sits off Central Park West on 70th Street, in the shadows of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

That's where hundreds of people helped pack some 2,000 bags of beans, greens and rice for clients of the nonprofit Masbia.

"We're packing food for people who don't have enough food," a 5-year-old named Auden told CBS New York's Lisa Rozner.

DoorDash would then deliver the bags to each family for free.

"We are a kosher soup kitchen, we serve everyone," Masbia Soup Kitchen Executive Director Alex Rapaport said. "We operate in 10 languages, so we serve everyone."

Fueling that purpose, the rabbi addressed the joyous holiday coming during the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism, saying Thanksgiving itself emerged in difficult moments.

"The lesson of Thanksgiving is that pain is the prism through which a perspective of gratitude is actually developed," he said.

"We cannot forget what is actually going on elsewhere in the world, it's heartbreaking," said congregation president Lou Solomon.

The synagogue president said the tradition started almost a decade ago, and it was important to bring together people of all backgrounds.

"We're here because we want to help," one volunteer from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, told Rozner.

"Especially now, I think people of all faiths need to support each other and provide community service," said Marilyn Flood, of West End Church.

The synagogue president also said this is Americas first Jewish congregation, settling shortly after the West End Church, adding he's thankful for the historic bonds.