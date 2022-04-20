Pennsylvania rape suspect Isaiah Metz arrested in Midtown after escaping custody, police say
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a rape suspect who escaped from custody Tuesday is now under arrest.
Police caught up with 22-year-old Isaiah Metz around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Midtown.
He's accused of raping two young girls in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier this month.
A fugitive task force went to a homeless shelter on West 30th Street to arrest him Tuesday morning, but police say he punched two officers and bit another before taking off.
