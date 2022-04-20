Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania rape suspect Isaiah Metz arrested in Midtown after escaping custody, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Fugitive taken into custody in NYC 00:24

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a rape suspect who escaped from custody Tuesday is now under arrest.

Police caught up with 22-year-old Isaiah Metz around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Midtown. 

He's accused of raping two young girls in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier this month. 

A fugitive task force went to a homeless shelter on West 30th Street to arrest him Tuesday morning, but police say he punched two officers and bit another before taking off. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 6:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.