Pennsylvania rape suspect Isaiah Metz arrested in Midtown after escaping custody, police say

Fugitive taken into custody in NYC

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a rape suspect who escaped from custody Tuesday is now under arrest.

Police caught up with 22-year-old Isaiah Metz around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Midtown.

He's accused of raping two young girls in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

A fugitive task force went to a homeless shelter on West 30th Street to arrest him Tuesday morning, but police say he punched two officers and bit another before taking off.