Police: Fugitive Isaiah Metz, accused of raping 4-year-old twins in Pennsylvania, escapes arrest in NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a suspect in a heinous crime in Pennsylvania.

According to authorities, police are searching 22-year-old Isaiah Metz.

Isaiah Metz is wanted for allegedly raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania. Authorities say he fought with two officers sent to arrest him in New York City on April 19, 2022. NYPD

Metz is accused of raping 4-year-old twin girls in Goldsboro, Pennsylvania. Metz is currently on parole for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania. He also faces numerous child pornography charges, according to court records.

Authorities got a tip that Metz was at the Antonio Oliveri homeless shelter on West 30th Street near Eighth Avenue. A member of the NYPD warrants squad and a state trooper with the Department of Investigation - went to check out the tip early Tuesday morning.

A fight broke out when the officers tried to take Metz into custody, with Metz biting the state trooper and hitting the other officer in the head, before managing to get away.

Metz also goes by Decklyn McBride. He's described as approximately 5'8" tall, approximately 165 pounds, last seen wearing black/red pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

He was last seen running away from the shelter, heading uptown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.