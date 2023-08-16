Penn Station revamp plans discussed at NYU

NEW YORK - Plans to revamp Penn Station are in the design stage.

NYU's Rudin Center held a virtual discussion discussion Tuesday on the reconstruction of Penn Station.

The new station would feature a single level train hall that doubles space and eliminates cramped and overcrowded passageways in the existing Penn Station.

The MTA, in partnership with Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT, are handling the project.

The City Council is expected to vote on Madison Square Garden's special permit request to continue operating above Penn Station later this month.