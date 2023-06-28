Private development firm ASTM North America says they have cheaper, faster plan to redesign Penn Station

NEW YORK -- Just days after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to redesign Penn Station, a private development firm claims it would get the job done cheaper and faster.

The new plan by ASTM North America would leave Madison Square Garden in place above the transit hub.

It involves wrapping the Garden in a stone facade and demolishing the theater at MSG to make way for a grand entrance on Eighth Avenue and two new train halls.

ASTM says the plan would cost about $6 billion and take six years to complete. That's less than the current plan under consideration by the MTA.