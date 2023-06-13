Peekskill father says he doesn't believe medical examiner's ruling on death of 10-year-old son

Father of boy who died in Peekskill says he doesn't believe medical examiner's cause of death

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. -- A Westchester County father is desperately searching for answers following the death of his 10-year-old son. He says his son was bullied in school and died by suicide, but the Medical Examiner's Officer is calling it accidental.

"He was so happy. He was the best kid I can have," Christian Illescas said of his son, Gianlukas.

With a heavy heart, Christian Illescas made his way to Peekskill City Hall on Monday night to fight for his boy. His supporters were seen holding t-shirts.

"It's not just about my kids, it's about the others kids who are suffering for bullying inside the school," he said.

Christian Illescas' 10-year-old son died on May 25. The police investigation is active and the Westchester medical examiner ruled his death an accidental asphyxiation, but his father doesn't believe that.

"How do they know that? They never went to investigate or nothing," Christian Illescas said.

Rather, he says his son died by suicide after being bullied for months at Hillcrest Elementary, where he was a student. He says Gianlukas was called names.

"He was so scared to go to school. We already called the police two times already," Christian Illescas said.

At last week's board of education meeting, the boy's father claimed the superintendent ignored his claims.

"I've been coming to this building for six months, six months. Just one minute. You never listened to me. You never opened that door," he said.

Community activist Elena Walker is joining in on his fight, saying her daughter was bullied at the same school years ago.

"It's about a problem that they want to bury, they don't want to address," Walker said.

And it's this problem, they say, that needs to be solved to save other children from the same fate and parents from the pain.

"My kid is not here anymore, 10 years old. He's my whole life. I have nothing to lose right now," Christian Illescas said.

In a statement, the school superintendent said he is awaiting the findings of the police investigation before deciding to proceed further.