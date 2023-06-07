Family says 10-year-old who died was bullied for months at Peekskill elementary school

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. -- Emotions overflowed on Tuesday night at a school board meeting in Westchester County.

Many are upset following the death of a 10-year-old boy. His family said he died by suicide after being bullied at school.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires hung heavy over Peekskill on Wednesday, along with a pervasive sense of sadness following the May 25 death of Gianlukas Illescas.

"A boy that was just so responsible, so mature, polite," Wykeima King-Walker said.

King-Walker said Gianlukas attended an after-school program at Little Kings and Queens until May 1. Three weeks later, the 10-year-old was dead.

The Westchester Medical Examiner has ruled the death an accidental asphyxiation.

"That was just a shock to me because he was just always happy, always had a smile on his face, great child," King-Walker said.

Gianlukas was a student at Hillcrest Elementary, where his family claims he suffered months of bullying and that not enough was done to protect him.

The boy's father spoke at Tuesday night's board of education meeting, claiming his concerns were ignored by the superintendent.

"I've been coming to this building for six months -- six months. Just one minute. You never listened to me, never opened that door," Christian Illescas said.

Some applauded when Christian Illescas asked the board to fire Superintendent Dr. David Mauricio.

"He gotta go! He gotta go! Why you defend him?" Christian Illescas said.

A state database shows no incidents of severe bullying at Hillcrest Elementary in the most recent reporting year, but some insist it is a pervasive problem.

"Do we really need someone to end their life to actually do something? Why can't something be done even just in general?" one person said.

Peekskill police say their investigation into the boy's death is ongoing, and "no definitive conclusions have been made." The Peekskill School District is promising a review to ensure allegations of bullying and misconduct are promptly responded to.

The district released the following statement:

"We remain deeply saddened over the loss of our Hillcrest student. At this moment, our focus is on sharing our condolences with the family and friends of the student, and on helping our school community, in all ways possible, to cope with their grief. Late yesterday, the Peekskill City Manager and the Peekskill Police Chief each released statements noting that this event is still an active investigation, and that no definitive conclusions have been made at this time. We await their findings and will respect the family's privacy during this delicate time."