1 dead, 4 injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- One person is dead after a driver struck multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. at Macon Street and Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to the FDNY, one person was killed and four others were injured.

The FDNY says one victim is in critical condition, two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one person suffered minor injuries.

Further details have not yet been released.

