Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 4 injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- One person is dead after a driver struck multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. at Macon Street and Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to the FDNY, one person was killed and four others were injured.

The FDNY says one victim is in critical condition, two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one person suffered minor injuries.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 8:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.