At least 3 hurt when taxi hits pedestrians in Manhattan's Herald Square

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - At least three people were hurt when a taxi hit pedestrians in NYC's Herald Square on Christmas Day. 

It happened around 4 p.m. at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue. 

The FDNY says three people have been rushed to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition. 

So far there's no word on what led up to the incident. 

Police said the people who were struck were on the sidewalk.

Video from the scene shows the cab on the sidewalk, its front end crumpled, surrounded by police. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

