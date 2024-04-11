Paws of War reunites U.S. soldiers with dogs they rescued overseas for National Pet Day

NESCONSIT, N.Y. -- On National Pet Day, three U.S. soldiers were reunited with four dogs that were left behind a world away.

While recently deployed at an Army base in Eastern Europe, these soldiers never expected to fall in love with puppies they found in the cold, without food or water.

"We all fell in love with them, they became like family," said Army National Guard Sgt. Troy Koenig.

"I was worried because I was like, could I get this dog home?" said Edward Reyes, of the Army National Guard.

They could, thanks to the nonprofit Paws of War. Their furry friends joined them four months after they returned to the U.S.

It was a touching moment in Nesconsit, New York when Reyes was reunited with the two pups he'll take home.

"Today means everything," he said. "Just seeing the little buddies again."

Koenig was reunited with Runtie.

"It means the world to me," said Koenig. "She was my escape when I was over there ... Something for my mind to focus on other than what was going on around me ... We helped each other out, we really did. She's family."

Sgt. Jared Bertagnotti found one dog, named Racha, alone on the side of a road.

"I just tried to find a way where I could get her back and, she was really important to me," said Bertagnotti. "She was like my little partner. She was always with me. I just fell in love with her right away."

The War Torn Pups program has brought hundreds of dogs back to the soldiers who cared for them abroad. These Serbian mountain dogs faced a grim fate, otherwise.

"When you see somebody who is serving our country and you can put a smile on their face, you know you did something right," said Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri. "These dogs now are here safe. They won't suffer and those soldiers will never have to regret ever having to leave them behind."

Paws of War, which has already brought back 30 dogs over the last month, has 18 more it's trying to rescue from war-torn areas.

The rescuing goes both ways.

"You're overseas doing some hard stuff. It keeps you human, it keeps you grounded. When I missed my family and stuff, she just kept me company and she's always there and, I really was thankful for her," said Bertagnotti.

Paws of War currently has 60 dog and cat rescues around the world.