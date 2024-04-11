Paula Cole on "Lo," her 11th album: "I was compelled to write. The songs kept flowing"

NEW YORK - Grammy winner Paula Cole burst onto the music scene in the 1990s with hits like "Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want To Wait," which later became the theme song to the show "Dawson's Creek."

The singer-songwriter-producer just released her 11th album, called "Lo," and she has upcoming tour dates at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on June 1st and Sony Hall in Times Square on June 2nd.

"I was compelled to write. The songs kept flowing," she told CBS New York's Chris Wragge.

Cole called "Lo" personal and heartfelt. The album showcases her versatility, from the folksy "Green Eyes Crying," to the piano balladry of "Invisible Armor." The jazzy "The Replacements & Dinosaur Jr" namechecks those two iconic bands, as well as John Lennon and A Tribe Called Quest.

"Each album and each song is a Polaroid snapshot of where I'm at in my life," she said. "I also love to weave in the social and political. I can't help myself."

Paula Cole reflects on Lillith Fair

Cole was one of the original performers of the legendary Lilith Fair, which launched in 1997 and shattered glass ceilings as the first all-female touring festival.

The bill also included Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Tracy Chapman, Jewel and Fiona Apple.

"It was all born out of me opening for Sarah McLachlan," she said. "There were two women on the bill. That was a rarity. It didn't happen."

Cole said McLachlan kept adding more women to the bill, which eventually led to the full festival.

"It was before anyone knew or any culture caught on and could label it," Cole said. "It just became this movement. It was fantastic."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Cole's debut album, "Harbinger.' Her second album "This Fire," went double platinum. It would garner her seven Grammy nominations, including Album of The Year, and a win for Best New Artist.

"There have been times where I'm not as cool," she said as she reflected on her career. "So you just try to stay steady, let the overt praise fall off you like rain, keep going when the times are tough. Just one foot in front of the other."

"I'm not in it to have a bunch of different businesses or sell a bunch of products," she added. "I'm here because I worship at the altar of music. It's a lifelong obsession."