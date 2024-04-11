Watch CBS News

Paula Cole on "Lo," her 11th studio album

The singer-songwriter and producer is now more than three decades into her extraordinary career, and she's back with her 11th studio album, plus an upcoming tour in New York and New Jersey. She spoke with CBS New York's Chris Wragge about it.
