PATH fares increase for 1st time since 2014 after 1st week of congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- PATH train fare hikes started Sunday, after the first week of New York City congestion pricing and other toll hikes.

It marks the first time PATH fares have gone up since October 2014.

According to PATH, the increase is the result of inflation, the need for capital improvements and to make up for a $3 billion loss during the COVID pandemic.

PATH fare hikes breakdown

A single ride on the PATH costs $3.00 after the 25-cent fare hike. A 10-trip card costs $28.50 after a $2.50 bump, and a 30-day pass is now $120.75, which is $10.50 more.

Seniors are eligible for a discounted $1.50 fare. For the first time, disabled passengers are eligible for a 50% fare discount.

New York City subway fares are slated to go up this summer. The MTA is expected to raise the cost of a single trip from $2.90 to $3.00.