Van driver Jose Tremols-Acosta arrested in deadly Paterson hit-and-run
PATERSON, N.J. -- The van driver accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Paterson on Thursday is now under arrest.
Surveillance video shows the out-of-control van near Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard just after noon.
Police say the driver, 62-year-old Jose Tremols-Acosta, drove onto a sidewalk and struck a woman and an 83-year-old man.
The woman was killed, and the 83-year-old remains in critical condition.
After the crash, Tremols-Acosta allegedly ran off, but officers caught him a short time later.
Investigators say he had been speeding and swerving across double yellow lines.
He's now facing several charges, including death by auto.
