Watch CBS News
Local News

Van driver Jose Tremols-Acosta arrested in deadly Paterson hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Van driver arrested in deadly Paterson hit-and-run
Van driver arrested in deadly Paterson hit-and-run 00:25

PATERSON, N.J. -- The van driver accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Paterson on Thursday is now under arrest.

Surveillance video shows the out-of-control van near Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard just after noon.

Police say the driver, 62-year-old Jose Tremols-Acosta, drove onto a sidewalk and struck a woman and an 83-year-old man.

The woman was killed, and the 83-year-old remains in critical condition.

After the crash, Tremols-Acosta allegedly ran off, but officers caught him a short time later.

Investigators say he had been speeding and swerving across double yellow lines.

He's now facing several charges, including death by auto.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.