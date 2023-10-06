Van driver Jose Tremols-Acosta arrested in deadly Paterson hit-and-run

PATERSON, N.J. -- The van driver accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Paterson on Thursday is now under arrest.

Surveillance video shows the out-of-control van near Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard just after noon.

Police say the driver, 62-year-old Jose Tremols-Acosta, drove onto a sidewalk and struck a woman and an 83-year-old man.

The woman was killed, and the 83-year-old remains in critical condition.

After the crash, Tremols-Acosta allegedly ran off, but officers caught him a short time later.

Investigators say he had been speeding and swerving across double yellow lines.

He's now facing several charges, including death by auto.