Paterson schools no longer requiring masks for students and staff

Masks no longer required in Paterson schools

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students and teachers are no longer required to wear masks to school in Paterson, New Jersey.

Wednesday night, the Paterson Board of Education voted to end the mask mandate in schools and district buildings.

Starting Thursday, masks are now optional.

The Paterson superintendent of schools says the district will continue to take other COVID precautions, including the use of air purifiers in every room.

