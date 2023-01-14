Paterson Public Schools drop mask mandate, citing declining COVID cases
PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson schools will return to optional masking next week.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, anyone entering schools and district buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.
District officials say the decision comes as COVID-19 cases decline.
PREVIOUS STORY: Mask mandate returns Tuesday for students in Paterson, New Jersey
The district had reinstated a mandatory mask policy when students returned from winter break, citing the rising number of COVID, RSV and flu cases.
Transmission rates and cases will continue to be monitored daily.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.