Paterson Public Schools drop mask mandate, citing declining COVID cases

Paterson schools to no longer require masks beginning Tuesday

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson schools will return to optional masking next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, anyone entering schools and district buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.

District officials say the decision comes as COVID-19 cases decline.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mask mandate returns Tuesday for students in Paterson, New Jersey

The district had reinstated a mandatory mask policy when students returned from winter break, citing the rising number of COVID, RSV and flu cases.

Transmission rates and cases will continue to be monitored daily.