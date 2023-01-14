Watch CBS News
Local News

Paterson Public Schools drop mask mandate, citing declining COVID cases

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paterson schools to no longer require masks beginning Tuesday
Paterson schools to no longer require masks beginning Tuesday 00:21

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson schools will return to optional masking next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, anyone entering schools and district buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.

District officials say the decision comes as COVID-19 cases decline.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mask mandate returns Tuesday for students in Paterson, New Jersey

The district had reinstated a mandatory mask policy when students returned from winter break, citing the rising number of COVID, RSV and flu cases.

Transmission rates and cases will continue to be monitored daily.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 7:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.