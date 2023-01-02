Mask mandate returns Tuesday for students in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students will be wearing masks when they head back to school Tuesday in Paterson, New Jersey.

For many, the fashion is of face coverings so three years ago.

"No, I don't like wearing mine," a ninth grader named Sulmi told CBS2's Nick Caloway.

"I don't want to wear them," a sixth grader named Venus said.

However, district officials cited a rising number of COVID, flu and RSV cases for the new mask mandate.

Health experts say another surge is likely.

"We had looked at the data and we saw that 19 counties in the state of New Jersey were at a high spread. And we know that after holidays and gatherings, there's a possibility of the spread going up," said Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer.

Not all students are opposed to the mandate.

"COVID is coming back, and there's a lot of cases," seventh grader Elizabeth said.

"I don't know. It's like a love and a hate relationship," said eighth grader Nalaisha Clark.

Some told Caloway it's a smart idea to cover up, while acknowledging they don't really want to.

"I really don't know how to explain how wearing a mask affects me. In my school, there's a lot of stairs. So I can say it's a yes and a no. Going up the stairs with a mask on, you've got to take it down and take a breather. But the teacher's like, 'put it on, put it on!'" Clark said.

But Clark's mom said she supports masking up, if it means keeping her family safe.

"I just tell her to wear her mask, hand sanitizer constantly. If someone says they don't feel good, don't be around them," said Angela Joseph.

Paterson joins the nearby city of Passaic in requiring face coverings in schools. Neither district gave an end date.

Officials in both cities say they hope to make masks optional again as soon as possible.

Paterson officials say if a student doesn't have a mask when they get to school, one will be provided for them.