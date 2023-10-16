Multiple people dead, others injured after overnight crash in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A crash involving several vehicles killed multiple people overnight in Jersey City.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook is live on the scene at Patterson Plank Road near Congress Street.

Hudson County officials say multiple people are dead and others are injured.

The crash involved a blue SUV and light brown car, which was completely smashed against a wall that sits on the perimeter of a sharp curve.

Shattered glass and debris from the wreck are scattered everywhere.

Police are investigating the crash, along with the Hudson County prosecutor's office.

We are working to learn more about how many people were involved and what the road conditions were like.