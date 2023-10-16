Watch CBS News
Multiple people dead, others injured after overnight crash in Jersey City

Deadly crash leaves devastating scene in Jersey City
Deadly crash leaves devastating scene in Jersey City 02:05

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A crash involving several vehicles killed multiple people overnight in Jersey City

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook is live on the scene at Patterson Plank Road near Congress Street.

Hudson County officials say multiple people are dead and others are injured. 

CBS News New York Live

The crash involved a blue SUV and light brown car, which was completely smashed against a wall that sits on the perimeter of a sharp curve. 

Shattered glass and debris from the wreck are scattered everywhere. 

Police are investigating the crash, along with the Hudson County prosecutor's office. 

We are working to learn more about how many people were involved and what the road conditions were like. 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:16 AM

