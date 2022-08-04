Video captures 2 people throwing rocks at congregants inside Paterson, N.J. mosque

PATERSON, N.J. -- Two people were captured on camera throwing rocks at worshippers inside a mosque during Monday night prayer in northern New Jersey.

Days later, members of the congregation in Paterson told CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're on edge every time they go to pray.

Inside Masjid Abu Bakr Islamic Congregation of New Jersey, anyone arriving late to prayer can't get in.

"Everybody's scared," said second priest Tariq Naizi.

Doors are locked following an incident Monday around 8:30 p.m., when two individuals walked in after prayers began.

"They are saying 'As-salaam alaikum' ... and then let them get inside," Masjid Abu Bakr board member Sajjad Chowdhury said.

But once inside, video shows they hurled rocks at worshippers who had their backs to them. Worshippers say the suspects took the rocks that are laid out front by their sidewalk.

"Looks like these guys are well trained," Chowdhury said.

He says minutes after the first incident, the individuals came back to pelt rocks at them again. Two people were struck in the leg, but no one was injured.

"We feel really threatened," Chowdhury said.

"I don't know. We did not do bother anybody and I have no idea why people, religious people, have right to do their religious activity," board member Jahsin Euddin said.

"They're praying for peace and they shouldn't be encountered by violence," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh added.

"To have two individuals, two masked individuals come into this mosque and throw rocks art congregants is just totally disgusting to me. Disgraceful and disgusting," Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

The incident happened less than eight months after a man was arrested for assaulting a worshipper. Video shows him complaining about the sounds emanating from the mosque signaling prayer time.

For now, police say they're monitoring the mosque's surveillance cameras and providing extra patrols.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes is investigating.

"We're going to be reviewing all of the videos. We're going to be talking to anyone who might have any information about it," Valdes said.

The prosecutor said it appears at least three people were involved, but there could be more. She said the suspects will face at least one charge of bias intimidation.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said there have been almost 100 cases of alleged bias intimidation this year in New Jersey. In the state, it is seeing a trend of mosques installing bulletproof windows.