Watch CBS News
Crime

Arson detectives investigating alleged hate crime at Long Island mosque

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Alleged arson attack at Long Island mosque under investigation
Alleged arson attack at Long Island mosque under investigation 00:37

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Arson detectives are investigating a hate crime attack at a mosque on Long Island.

A member of the Fatima Al-Zahra mosque in Ronkonkoma posted video to social media showing damage to a crescent sign on the property. 

He said the sign was fire-bombed in the middle of the night Monday. 

"Somebody early this morning, around 1:00 in the morning, threw a bomb canister at the masjid that exploded and you can see the damage here, over there," he said. "There is no place for hate in our community." 

Nobody was hurt. The mosque itself was not damaged. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.