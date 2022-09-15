Paterson celebrates start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Paterson kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebration

Paterson kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebration

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson, New Jersey, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration Thursday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh joined other officials to raise the Dominican flag at Paterson City Hall.

Dominicans are the largest Hispanic group in Passaic County with over 35,000 calling Paterson home.

"Why Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from September 15th through October 15th -- because most Central American countries celebrate independence from Spain in that time period," Sayegh explained.

Thursday's kick-off also included music and plenty of food.

Sunday, Paterson will hold its annual Dominican Parade.