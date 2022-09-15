Watch CBS News
Local News

Paterson celebrates start of Hispanic Heritage Month

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paterson kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebration
Paterson kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebration 00:35

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson, New Jersey, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration Thursday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh joined other officials to raise the Dominican flag at Paterson City Hall.

Dominicans are the largest Hispanic group in Passaic County with over 35,000 calling Paterson home.

"Why Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from September 15th through October 15th -- because most Central American countries celebrate independence from Spain in that time period," Sayegh explained.

Related story: NYPL celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

NYPL celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month 06:03

Thursday's kick-off also included music and plenty of food.

Sunday, Paterson will hold its annual Dominican Parade.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.