Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Public Library celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with curated reading list for all ages

By Dana Tyler

/ CBS New York

NYPL celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
NYPL celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month 06:03

NEW YORK -- As we mark the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the New York Public Library is shining a light on authors and illustrators who explore the rich diversity of the city's Hispanic communities. 

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, honoring the history and contributions of Americans who trace their ancestry to Spanish-speaking countries around the world. 

The library just released a curated reading list with recommendations for all ages, and the majority of the books are available in both Spanish and English. 

CBS2's Dana Tyler recently spoke with Supervising Librarian Elisa Garcia, who worked on the collection, "Celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month with books for all ages."

They discussed the meaning of the month, and how the books were chosen. Garcia highlighted recommendations for children, teens, young adults and adults.

CLICK HERE to see the full list.

Dana Tyler
dana-tyler.png

Dana Tyler anchors CBS2 News at 6 p.m. She joined WCBS-TV in 1990 as weekend co-anchor and reporter.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.