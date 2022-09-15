New York Public Library celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with curated reading list for all ages

NEW YORK -- As we mark the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the New York Public Library is shining a light on authors and illustrators who explore the rich diversity of the city's Hispanic communities.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, honoring the history and contributions of Americans who trace their ancestry to Spanish-speaking countries around the world.

The library just released a curated reading list with recommendations for all ages, and the majority of the books are available in both Spanish and English.

CBS2's Dana Tyler recently spoke with Supervising Librarian Elisa Garcia, who worked on the collection, "Celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month with books for all ages."

They discussed the meaning of the month, and how the books were chosen. Garcia highlighted recommendations for children, teens, young adults and adults.

CLICK HERE to see the full list.