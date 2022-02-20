Paterson mayor says Hinchliffe Stadium renovations should be complete by end of year

New renderings of Hinchliffe Stadium plans in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J.-- The mayor of Paterson says Hinchliffe Stadium should be finished by the end of the year.

Mayor Andre Sayegh posted renderings Saturday of what the historic stadium is expected to look like. Plans include space for baseball, football and concerts, as well as housing for seniors and a restaurant.

The stadium and its ground have fallen into disrepair.

Hinchliffe is one of five former Negro League stadiums still standing.