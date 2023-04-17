Pastor at Queens church says security guard stabbed on Thursday is recovering

NEW YORK -- Services resumed Sunday at a Queens church where a security guard was stabbed a few days ago.

Congregants arrived for two services at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica. Doors had been shut since Thursday. Police say that's when the security guard confronted a man with a knife who was outside the church, acting erratically.

Police later shot the suspect.

On Sunday, CBS2 spoke with the lead pastor about the security guard's recovery.

"He was heroic. I spoke to him yesterday. He was in pain but also felt proud that he could help to serve others," Rev. Patrick O'Connor said.

O'Connor is calling on the governor and mayor to provide more resources for the city's mentally ill population.