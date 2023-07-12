Watch CBS News
Passenger banned from Lyft after allegedly stabbing driver, leaping from FDR Drive

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's new information after a stabbing suspect attacked a rideshare driver along the FDR Drive

Lyft said Wednesday that the rider's account has been permanently removed. 

Police said Ismael English tried to rob his driver Tuesday, stabbed him, then ran off before jumping down several stories to escape police. 

English faces attempted murder and other charges. 

He's currently held at the hospital recovering from multiple broken bones. 

The Lyft driver is expected to survive. 

