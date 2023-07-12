Passenger banned from Lyft after allegedly stabbing driver, leaping from FDR Drive

Lyft: Rider's account removed after allegedly stabbing driver along FDR

NEW YORK -- There's new information after a stabbing suspect attacked a rideshare driver along the FDR Drive

Lyft said Wednesday that the rider's account has been permanently removed.

Police said Ismael English tried to rob his driver Tuesday, stabbed him, then ran off before jumping down several stories to escape police.

English faces attempted murder and other charges.

He's currently held at the hospital recovering from multiple broken bones.

The Lyft driver is expected to survive.