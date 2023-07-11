Sources: Uber driver stabbed by passenger on FDR Drive

NEW YORK -- A suspect was taken into custody after an Uber driver was stabbed on the FDR Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

CBS New York has learned it started as a fight between the ride-share driver and his passenger and ended with the passenger jumping off the overpass onto the road below, at least a three-story drop.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the southbound lane of the FDR above Rutgers Street. Sources said the ride-share driver was stabbed inside his white Tesla.

Witnesses saw the passenger jump out of the car and attempt to jump into different cars on the highway through their open windows, but those passengers eventually kicked him out and the passenger jumped over the ledge off the roadway.

"I saw there was fighting and after that I saw the guy come back to the car, the Tesla that was crashed, and he tried to grab his bag and he tried to run away, and I saw in the mirror ... I saw when he jumped from the bridge down," witness Mariano Velez said.

The Uber driver is now fighting for his life at the hospital, police said.

The passenger initially tried to run away, but police said the suspect was taken into custody.