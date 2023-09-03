New York City's Panorama Steelpan Competition returns after long pandemic pause

NEW YORK -- Carnival events are taking place all weekend ahead of Monday's West Indian American Day Parade, including the steelpan competition, which returned Saturday for the first time since the pandemic.

The Panorama Steelpan Competition was back Saturday night.

Ten bands with pan players from across the globe hit the stage outside the Brooklyn Museum for 10 minutes each, being judged on harmony, melody, tone and rhythm, to name a few.

"Steelpan is the music of Carnival," said Cecille Ford, with the West Indian American Day Carnival Assocation. "It was created out of the steel drum, out of the 55-gallon oil drum in the 1930s. Since then they've been taking it, tuning it, refining it."

Rehearsal took place on neighboring streets, where people were moving to the melody.

"There's an awful lot of work, a lot of coordination," said Kristian Paradis, with Philadelphia Pan Stars.

"When you hear a steel orchestra, you're suppose to move. Every part of the body is supposed to move," said Damoi Morgan, with Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra.

"A lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of effort that goes into it," said Tristen Japsi, with Steel Sensation.

It's one of several official events taking place for New York Carnival Week before the West Indian American Day Parade on Monday.

Millions are expected to be out; the NYPD says they are prepared to keep everyone safe and will deploy drones if needed.

"There are a number of calls of loud music, disruptive behavior. Instead of the police having to respond, they're gonna utilize drones from a safe distance up," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Back at the competition, the sounds of steel drums weren't the only attraction; so was the food and culture.

"Because this is the biggest in the U.S., whoever takes the championship here is really the national champion of steelbands," Paradis said.

The competition was expected to last for hours, with thousands expected to attend before the night is over.

Organizers say the winner of the competition gets a trophy, prize money and bragging rights.