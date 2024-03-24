Palm Sunday, Purim, Holi celebrated all over New York City on Sunday

NEW YORK -- Several holidays were celebrated Sunday in New York City across all different faiths.

Parishioners packed St. Patrick's Cathedral on Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week.

"I was truly able to capture what Palm Sunday was today and really get in touch with my Catholic faith," said Betty Vinson of Miami.

The faithful, who came to the Big Apple from all over the world, lined up outside for a chance to get inside for a Mass that was described by Gerard Mullan of Ireland as, "very humbling."

"Very close to God and really neat to see [Timothy] Cardinal Dolan," added a person from Ohio.

"Stick around. We got seven days to go. We're walking with Jesus and it's all worth it. If we persevere in our prayer, if we persevere in Lent, Easter is gonna be all the more joyful," Dolan said.

"Joy" is at the heart of the Jewish holiday, Purim, also observed this weekend.

"Purim is a time we're obligated to do charity during that day. The way you express joy is by sharing," said Alexander Rapaport, executive director of Masbia Soup Kitchen, which served a large feast in Brooklyn for those in need.

It is also helping get packages, prepared by 9-year-old Marilyn Fallas and her friends, to special families.

"The holiday is about being grateful for what you have," she said.

Added her mother, Sylvia Fallas, "They're giving it out to families with single moms and we're just really happy to be able to give back to the community on a day we get so much."

At the Seaport, thousands gathered to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors.

"Festival of Holi is the onset of spring in India. It's the fight of good versus evil," said Chindan Patel of Jersey City.

Color is at the center of the event, which was organized by The Culture Tree. It calls it a huge party for new beginnings.

"It's like letting go of all your inhibitions and just starting fresh and enjoying life," said Amu Sehgal, founder of The Culture Tree.

Each holiday brings people together, each year, in celebration and reflection.