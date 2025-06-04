Watch CBS News
Arrest in connection with Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing made at New York's JFK airport

A person was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City overnight related to the investigation into last month's bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation told CBS News.

The individual may have provided material support for the bombing, but it isn't clear if they knew about the bombing. The bomber, identified by officials as 25-year-old Guy Bartkus, died in the blast.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

