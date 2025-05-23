Palm Springs bombing suspect had access to chemicals to make explosives, FBI says

As the investigation into the bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic continues, the FBI revealed that the suspect had access to a large amount of chemicals that could be used to make a homemade explosive.

Agents identified Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, as the person suspected of detonating the car bomb in front of American Reproductive Centers on May 17. The FBI described the attack as an "intentional act of terrorism," which is now the largest bombing in Southern California history.

The explosion nearly destroyed the IVF clinic, damaged surrounding buildings and wounded four people. Agents found human remains in the debris field. DNA testing confirmed it was the 25-year-old suspect. Investigators also recovered a weapon, ammunition, a tripod and a cell phone near remnants of Barkus' 2010 Ford Fusion. Agents believe he tried to livestream the bombing but haven't found evidence it ever aired.

"The subject had nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack," Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said on May 17. "We believe he was attempting to livestream it and yes, that is also part of our investigation."

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force said the suspect posted and recorded "anti-natalist beliefs," where he found it morally wrong or unjustifiable to have children.

While the explosion forced the American Reproductive Centers to close its Palm Springs location, authorities managed to save all of the embryos at the IVF lab. A few days after the bombing, the clinic's director Dr. Maheer Abdallah vowed to rebuild the facility and promised that "it will be better than before."

In the meantime, his team will continue their reproductive work at the Desert Regional Medical Center.

During a news conference on Thursday, Abdallah said he forgives Bartkus for the attack and wishes his staff would not speak poorly of him in the future.

On Thursday, Amer Abdallah revealed that his cousin, Dr. Maheer Abdallah, even offered to pay for Bartkus' funeral services.