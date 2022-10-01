PaleyWKND offers interactive entertainment for everyone

Play iconic "The Price is Right" games at PaleyWKND

NEW YORK -- PaleyWKND is underway in Midtown, where people of all ages can experience interactive exhibits from popular TV shows, film, gaming and sports.

The block party on West 52nd Street offers something for everyone, from the opportunity to get slimed to games to VIP meet-and-greets.

"I'm gonna have fun," 5-year-old Julie Guzman said.

PaleyWKND celebrates all things entertainment with a red carpet, exhibits, screenings and multiple ways to win prizes.

Dellon Lovell, of Flatbush, was among those lining up to play Plinko from "The Price Is Right."

"We had a good time. I loved it. I watch the game every day, every day," Lovell told CBS2's Dave Carlin.

Amani Toomer, the New York Giants all-time leading receiver, was a special guest at the event Saturday. He helped lead the team to victory in the Super Bowl XLII.

"Talking about being in New York, talking about my experience in the NFL for 13 years and also playing with the Giants, it was a great time," Toomer said.

Sports fans could also check out championship trophies from the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB all in one place.

"I never thought I would see this, like, ever," one fan said.

Sunday's jam-packed schedule includes a 4 p.m. screening of the new CBS original series "East New York" hosted by star Jimmy Smits. For a full list of events, visit paleycenter.org.

CBS is a proud media sponsor of PaleyWKND.