Paley Wknd celebrates media and entertainment in NYC
NEW YORK -- It's a big week for the media industry as Paley Wknd kicks off Friday.
CBS2's Kristine Johnson and Maurice DuBois attended a preview Thursday night at the new Paley Museum.
It's a free event celebrating all things media, sports, gaming and entertainment with some star appearances.
It takes place through Oct. 2 on West 52d Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.
