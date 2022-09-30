Paley Wknd celebrates media and entertainment in NYC

Paley Wknd kicks off today in Midtown

NEW YORK -- It's a big week for the media industry as Paley Wknd kicks off Friday.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson and Maurice DuBois attended a preview Thursday night at the new Paley Museum.

It's a free event celebrating all things media, sports, gaming and entertainment with some star appearances.

It takes place through Oct. 2 on West 52d Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

