PaleyWKND celebration to take over part of West 52nd Street this weekend

NEW YORK - A Midtown block will will be closed to traffic this weekend for a free, family-friendly celebration.

West 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be transformed into a media, sports, gaming and entertainment festival called PaleyWKND.

The Paley Museum will have video game lounges and virtual reality labs. Outside, there will be batting cages and basketball courts.

The championship trophies of the four major professional sports leagues will be on view. It's the first time all four will be gathered together for fans to view in one place.

