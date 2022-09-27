Watch CBS News
Local News

PaleyWKND celebration to take over part of West 52nd Street this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paley Weekend coming to Midtown in October
Paley Weekend coming to Midtown in October 00:52

NEW YORK - A Midtown block will will be closed to traffic this weekend for a free, family-friendly celebration

West 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be transformed into a media, sports, gaming and entertainment festival called PaleyWKND. 

The Paley Museum will have video game lounges and virtual reality labs. Outside, there will be batting cages and basketball courts. 

The championship trophies of the four major professional sports leagues will be on view. It's the first time all four will be gathered together for fans to view in one place. 

For more information about Paley Weekend including a detailed schedule of events, CLICK HERE.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.