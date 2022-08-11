"Paley Weekend" will bring family-friendly fun to Midtown this October

NEW YORK - A block in Midtown Manhattan will be closed to traffic the first weekend in October for a free celebration that's being called family friendly.

Mayor Eric Adams and The Paley Center For Media announced West 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be transformed into a media, sports, gaming and entertainment festival called "Paley Weekend."

"Families are just looking for a way to get out of those cramped encounters or environment," Adams said.

"For the first time ever the celebrated championship trophies of the four major professional sports leagues will be together on view in the same place," said Maureen Reidy, Paley Center For Media president & CEO.

The Paley Museum will also have video game lounges and virtual reality labs. Outside, there will be batting cages and basketball courts.

