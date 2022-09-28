PaleyWKND announces full lineup of celebrity appearances

NEW YORK - The Paley Center for Media has announced its full lineup for this weekend's free, family-friendly celebration.

West 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be transformed into a media, sports, gaming and entertainment festival called PaleyWKND.

The Paley Museum will have video game lounges and virtual reality labs. Outside, there will be batting cages and basketball courts.

The championship trophies of the four major professional sports leagues will be on view. It's the first time all four will be gathered together for fans to view in one place.

"With PaleyWKND just days away, I am thrilled to announce the latest pro athletes, celebrities and other special guests to join the already star-studded line-up for this one-of-a-kind weekend festival," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO for the Paley Center for Media. "Bringing unforgettable experiences to our visitors is an integral part of what we do, and PaleyWKND is a perfect example of the exceptional programs we offer our members and guests year-round at the Paley Museum."

Here's a complete list of the lineup, as provided by the Paley Center for Media:

AMC and AMC+

AMC/AMC+ series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Star-Studded Cast to Appear at Premiere Screening, Including Executive Producer Mark Johnson, and cast Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian

Catch a special sneak preview of the first episode of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire before its premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET. Tune into AMC+ each week for early access to new episodes. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Saturday, October 1 at 5 pm

Sesame Street

Stop by and get your photo taken with Sesame Street's Elmo and Abby.

Saturday, October 1 all day

Nickelodeon

Join Josh Dela Cruz, Host of Blue's Clues & You!, for a Photo Op and Special Look at the Trailer for the Brand-New Movie, Blue's Big City Adventure, Streaming Exclusively on Paramount+ this November.

Saturday, October 1 at 11 am

Hearst

Kate the Chemist to Take the Stage with Mo Rocca, Host of Hearst Media Production Group's "Innovation Nation", Sharing Surprising and Fun STEM Experiments

Fans can join Mo Rocca for live version of the Emmy Award-winning Hearst Media Production show "Innovation Nation", which showcases inventors and change-makers creating solutions for real needs in our communities. Kate the Chemist will share surprising and fun STEM experiments with the audience. Rocca will also feature Nick and Karl Rinne, brothers from Rockland County, and 2013 Google Science Fair winner Andini Makosinski.

Sunday, October 2, 11:30am

Athlete Appearances

Major League Baseball

MLB Presents the Interactive "PLAY BALL" Experience, Part of their Global Initiative to Encourage Youth to Play the Many Different Ways Baseball and Softball Can Be Enjoyed.

Kids and fans will get to take a swing and test their skills in a special MLB-produced batting cage and adjoining 'mini field'. With special appearances by MLB alumni John Doherty, Daniel Herrera, Jesse Levis, Oreste Marrero, Joseph Valentine and MLB Youth Ambassador "Coach Ballgame."

Saturday, October 1 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, October 2 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

National Basketball Association

NBA Legend John Starks, NBA Champion Ron Harper and WNBA Legend and former New York Liberty player Sue Wicks to Make Special Appearances During Jr. NBA Clinics

NBA Legend and former New York Knicks player John Starks and NBA champion Ron Harper will make special appearances during Jr. NBA basketball clinics hosted by the NBA and WNBA. The Jr. NBA clinics will provide youth participants with the opportunity to hone their dribbling, passing, and shooting skills alongside members of the NBA family.

Saturday, October 1 John Starks, Ron Harper and Sue Wicks

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Champion and NHL All-Star Tuukka Rask to Appear at NHL Experience

Stanley Cup Champion goalie Tuukka Rask will help kids put their hockey skills on display with a special appearance at the NHL Accuracy Challenge.

Saturday, October 1 at 11am

ESPN

Celebrate the Power of Sports with ESPN and Special Olympics with Exclusive Appearances by ESPN Hosts Victoria Arlen, Cassidy Hubbarth, Phil Murphy and Tony Reali.

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit and uses the power of sport to positively address society's needs. ESPN's support and sponsorship of Special Olympics is a perfect example of using sport to promote social inclusion and acceptance. Fans are welcome to join ESPN and experience fun and inclusive sports activities, photos with ESPN personalities and an interactive digital experience that can be shared socially with friends.

Saturday, October 1 – 12pm Phil Murphy; 2pm Tony Reali

Sunday, October 2 – 12pm Victoria Arlen; 2pm Cassidy Hubbarth

DJ Performances

TelevisaUnivision

DJ Anthony Rey and DJ C-Lo of La X 96.3 FM El RITMO DE NEW YORK are bringing the beats to the streets during PaleyWKND.

Saturday, October 1 from 2-6 pm

Opening Night Preview and Reception

DJ Spinderella to Perform at Exclusive Opening Night Preview

PaleyWKND kicks kicking off with a Members-only opening night celebration with music provided by DJ Spinderella.

Friday, September 30 from 6-9 pm

Josh Horowitz, host for MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount+ and the podcast, Happy, Sad, Confused, will broadcast live with actor Colin Hanks to discuss his newest project "A Friend of the Family".

"Happy Sad Confused" is MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+ host Josh Horowitz's weekly interview podcast. Since 2014, Josh has welcomed the greatest actors and filmmakers of our time for thoughtful and relaxed conversations about their careers. From actors like Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson to filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan to living legends like Al Pacino and Jane Fonda, the guest list is unparalleled.

Friday, September 30 7:15 pm

PaleyWKND VIP Access with a Paley Center Membership

Throughout the weekend, Paley Center Members will enjoy VIP access with exclusive, Members-only hours, Paley Member fast-track lanes, exclusive celebrity, athlete, and character meet & greets, as well as an invitation to the Red Carpet Preview Cocktail Reception, which kicks off PaleyWKND on Friday, September 30. The Paley Center for Media invites all New Yorkers and visitors to officially join its special membership community and enjoy these and other benefits year-round. Please note individual and family memberships are fully tax deductible.

