Palestinians in New Jersey say they are angry over suffering at hands of Israel

Palestinians in New Jersey say their families are suffering due to the fighting in Israel

Palestinians in New Jersey say their families are suffering due to the fighting in Israel

Palestinians in New Jersey say their families are suffering due to the fighting in Israel

PATERSON, N.J. -- Palestinians in New Jersey say their families are also suffering due to the war in Israel.

On Main Street in Paterson, also known as "Palestine Way," it was all support Monday for Palestinians overseas.

"We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people," one person said.

READ MORE: Live Updates: Israel and Hamas at war after Palestinian militants launch deadly attacks from Gaza

Hundreds, including many from the war-torn region of Gaza, are angry and frustrated by the suffering they say is at the hands of Israel.

"For nearly two decades, Israel has kept Gaza in an open-air prison through its illegal land, air, and sea blockade," a man said.

A woman born in Gaza said she is deeply worried about her paralyzed sister back home who was moved twice due to the vicious fighting that started with an air and ground attack by Hamas.

"The international community needs to interfere. They have to find a solution for what's going on in Gaza. Enough is enough," she said.

READ MORE: Israel-Hamas war death toll tops 1,500 as Gaza Strip is bombed and gun battles rage for a third day

A young man, 27-year-old Muhammed Hamida, was from Abdullah Issa's village back home when he was killed on Sunday.

"He was driving his car. He doesn't even get to the point where the demonstration is and they just kill him. No question asked," Issa said.

READ MORE: Protesters on both sides of Israel-Gaza conflict face off again in New York City

That was enough for Issa to come here and call on New Jersey officials for aggressive support.

"If you want to be fair, you have to treat everybody the same," Issa said.

"We support the call for a free Palestine," another person said.

The United Nations has called Israel's aggressions in Gaza "illegal under international law," and further says the actions are a substantial obstacle to peace.